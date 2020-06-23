Politics NA Chairwoman meets voters in Can Tho National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met voters in seven wards of Cai Rang district, and seven wards of O Mon district, the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on June 23.

Politics HCM City leader hosts US Ambassador Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan received US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink on June 23.

Politics 36th ASEAN Summit to concentrate on addressing COVID-19 crisis: Deputy FM The upcoming 36th ASEAN Summit will focus on the development of the ASEAN Community in the immediate future and measures to address the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis in the region, Deputy Foreign Minister and General Secretary of the National ASEAN 2020 Committee Nguyen Quoc Dung has said.

Politics PM attends army emulation congress The Central Military Commission held the 10th emulation congress of the entire army in Hanoi on June 23.