ASEAN 2020: Press conference on 37th ASEAN Summits and related summits

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, ASEAN 2020 Chair hosted a press conference in Hanoi on November 15 on the freshly-ended 37th ASEAN Summits and related summits.
VNA

  • Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairs the press conference (Photo: VNA)

  • Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the press conference (Photo: VNA)

  • Domestic and international reporters at the press conference (Photo: VNA)

  • Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the press conference (Photo: VNA)

  • Domestic, international delegates and reporters at the press conference (Photo: VNA)

