World Thai PM proposes three areas for UN to assist ASEAN Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha proposed three areas which the United Nations (UN) can support ASEAN in addressing the unfinished business and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) while addressing the 11th ASEAN-UN Summit held via videoconference on November 15.

World Signatories highlight RCEP’s significance to economies Signatories of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement affirmed its significance to each country’s economy and regional trade-investment activities following the signing of the pact on November 15.

World Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed after years of talks Ministers from 15 countries spanning the Asia-Pacific region on November 15 signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement after eight years of talks.

World Singaporean PM suggests three areas to boost EAS cooperation Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong put forth three areas to boost cooperation among countries during the virtual 15th East Asia Summit (EAS) hosted by Vietnam on November 14.