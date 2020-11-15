ASEAN 2020: Signing Ceremony for Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership
A signing ceremony for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement was held online on November 15.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh greet participants at RCEP signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc delivers a speech at the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, ASEAN 2020 Chair, witnesses the signing ceremony for RCEP in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh symbolically hands over the signed copyrighting to ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi (Photo: VNA)