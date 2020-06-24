Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh chairs the 26th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting . (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - Six reports from the ASEAN Secretary General and community pillars submitted to the upcoming 36th ASEAN Summit were adopted at the 26th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting, held online in Hanoi on June 24 under the chair of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.



Ministers reviewed ASEAN cooperation in the first half of the year. They recognised the positive results the bloc has achieved in the fight against COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020 and reasserted their determination to maintain collaboration and endeavour to achieve set goals in a “Cohesive and Responsive” spirit.



Countries spoke highly of Vietnam’s role as the ASEAN Chair 2020 and expressed their support for priorities and outcomes during the year.



Minh suggested member countries strengthen their cooperation to complete the mid-term review of the implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, the ASEAN Charter, and measures to promote the bloc’s image and identity, and to build a post-2025 ASEAN Community Vision.



He affirmed Vietnam’s determination to organise a successful summit, which would contribute to promoting the image of a cohesive and responsive ASEAN.

The official recommended ASEAN countries approve the Terms of Reference (TOR) on the establishment of the ASEAN's COVID-19 response fund, and agree on the policy of building ASEAN's recovery plan.

The official asserted that Vietnam will continue to complete the building of the ASEAN's standard operating procedure for emergency public health situations and ASEAN medical storage to soon submit to ASEAN leaders for approval.



He also called for ASEAN solidarity and cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 to minimise the negative impact of the pandemic while maintaining regional comprehensive regional growth.

Countries highly valued Vietnam's right approach and guidance in the battle against COVID-19, and pledged to continue encouraging the participation of the whole community in the fight and promoting the outcomes achieved at the ASEAN and ASEAN 3 special summits on COVID-19 response.

Founded in 1967, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) groups 10 member countries, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam./.