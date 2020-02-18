Politics ASEAN 2020: Defence ministers of Vietnam, Laos meet in Hanoi Minister of National Defence Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich had a meeting with his Lao counterpart Gen. Chansamone Chanyalath in Hanoi on February 18 within the framework of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Retreat (ADMM Retreat).

World ASEAN Defence Senior Officials' Meeting Working Group meets in Hanoi A meeting of the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials' Meeting Working Group (ADSOM WG) was held on February 18 in the framework of the 2020 ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Retreat (ADMM Retreat) in Hanoi.

ASEAN Vietnam works to ensure safety for ADMM Retreat A delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence on February 17 inspected preparations regarding security, safety, medical preparedness and others for the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) Retreat slated for February 18-20 in Hanoi.