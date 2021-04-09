World Indonesia pursues three terror suspects in Jakarta The Indonesian Police's anti-terror squad Densus 88 has searched for three suspected terrorists in close heels to the arrests of four other suspects in Jakarta, Bekasi, and Tangerang, reported Indonesia’s Antara news agency.

ASEAN Vietnam affirms commitment to defence cooperation in ASEAN Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoang Xuan Chien has affirmed Vietnam’s commitment to responsibly engage in cooperation within the framework of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) and ADMM Plus.

ASEAN ASEAN, Mexico seek stronger trade partnership An online conference was held in Mexico City on April 7 to explore trade and investment cooperation between Mexico and ASEAN, drawing nearly 100 participants from Mexico, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.