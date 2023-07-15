The ASEAN Federation of Forwarders Associations (AFFA) Mid-Year 2023 conference opens in the central coastal city of Da Nang on July 15 (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The ASEAN Federation of Forwarders Associations (AFFA) Mid-Year 2023 conference opened in the central coastal city of Da Nang on July 15 to discuss measures to create favourable conditions for trans-border logistics and human resources development, while promoting digitalisation in the field of logistics in the region.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Assistant to Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang said the global logistics industry is entering to a recovery period, overcoming difficulties caused by the COVID-19 and conflicts in the world with an estimated growth rate of 4% in 2023 and 3% in 2024.

Notably, Asia-Pacific region is considered as the most dynamic developing region and expecting to become a growth drive of the global economy by 2025.

Hang acknowledged that Vietnam’s logistics industry has enjoyed an impressive growth with a rate of up to 16%,, ranking in the top 10 in the Emerging Markets Logistics Index. Logistics is considered as an important service sector in Vietnam’s economy; therefore, the country wishes to expand collaboration with ASEAN member states to develop the industry on a global scale in a green and sustainable orientation.

Alvin Chua, Chairman of the AFFA, said despite many difficulties, associations and enterprises need to promote digitalisation and sustainable growth. The sustainability and Digitalisation Working Group (S&D) of the AFFA will start working from the conference.

Somsak Wisetruangrot, Chairman of AFFA Logistics Institute, ephasised that ASEAN countries need to pay attention in high quality human resources training and strengthen experience, knowledge sharing, training courses to improve human resources quality in the coming time.

Edwin Chee, Managing Director of SLP Vietnam Company Limited, said favourable geographical position will help businesses investing in Vietnam significantly reduce logistics costs. As a result, Vietnam is becoming more attractive to FDI investors and global third-party logistics service providers.



He stressed that Vietnam needs to soon establish a new transshipment port that can enhance the country's connectivity with international markets, facilitate the flow of goods, reduce transit time, and improve efficiency of overall outcome of the supply chain.



AFFA, established in December 1991, is a regional intergovernmental organisation comprising 10 Southeast Asian nations which promotes freight forwarding through intergovernmental cooperation and facilitates cargo transport./.