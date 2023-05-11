Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vu Trung My takes over the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Committee Chairmanship (ACC) in Venezuela on May 10 (Photo: VNA)

Mexico City (VNA) - Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vu Trung My took over the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Committee Chairmanship (ACC) in Venezuela on May 10 from Shalihin Annuar, chargé d'affaires of the Malaysian Embassy.

The handover ceremony took place at the Malaysian Embassy in Caracas with the participation of heads of the diplomatic missions of ASEAN countries in Venezuela.

My congratulated chargé d'affaires of the embassy of Malaysia Shalihin Annuar for successfully completing the role of the ACC and affirmed that the embassy of Vietnam will do its upmost to promote the achieved results and make practical contributions to heightening cooperation between ASEAN and Venezuela.

At the meeting, ambassadors, chargé d'affaires and Honorary Consuls of ASEAN embassies in Caracas expressed their belief that the Vietnamese ambassador will fulfill the role of the ACC in the coming time, contributing to improving the quality of life, image and position of ASEAN countries in Venezuela and the region.



Representatives of ASEAN diplomatic missions in Venenzuela also agreed with My's proposal on the ACC's programme in the coming time.

Accordingly, it will continue to promote external activities to further bolster solidarity in ASEAN as well as relations with Venezuela and other countries in Latin America.

Besides, embassies of ASEAN countries in Venezuela will also organise many cultural exchange activities such as an ASEAN film week, an ASEAN food festival, a sports day, and an ASEAN family day in an attempt to intensify understanding and solidarity among officials, employees and family members of the ASEAN representative missions in Venezuela./.