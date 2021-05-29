At the meeting with Governor Cuitláhuac Gracía Jiménez (Photo: VNA)



Mexico City (VNA) – The ASEAN Committee in Mexico City (ACMC) together with the Mexican business council for foreign trade, investment and technology COMCE has held a four-day working trip to the Mexican state of Veracruz in a bid to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, agriculture, and seaports.

The May 24-27 tour saw meetings between the delegation and Governor Cuitláhuac Gracía Jiménez; local officials responsible for economic development and seaports, tourism, agriculture, foreign trade and industry in Xalapa city; and port management boards and enterprises in Veracruz port city.



At these meetings, the Mexican side underscored the possibility for increasing multifaceted cooperation with ASEAN, particularly in economy, trade, investment and seaport logistics.



Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Hoanh Nam took the occasion to highlight the potential for joint works between the sides in agriculture, manufacturing industry, IT, education, tourism and seaport logistic.



Nam assessed Mexico as one of Vietnam's important markets in Latin America and called on businesses to strengthen connectivity and take advantage of free trade agreements, especially the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), to promote trade and investment.



To Vietnam, Mexico is currently the second largest trading partner in Latin America, while Vietnam is Mexico's eighth important import-export market in Asia.



According to data from the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade, their bilateral trade reached 1.451 billion USD in the first four months of 2021.



The ACMC consists of representatives from Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam./.