ASEAN calls for peaceful dialogue to stabilise situation in Ukraine
Hanoi (VNA) - The Foreign Ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on March 3 called for an immediate ceasefire or armistice in Ukraine, reiterating their belief that ‘there is still room for a peaceful dialogue’.
In a statement, they affirm that ASEAN stands ready to facilitate, in any possible way, peaceful dialogue among parties concerned./.
