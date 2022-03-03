ASEAN Laos eases restrictions on entrance visas The Lao Government on March 2 continued to relax restrictions on entry for certain visitors and launched an online visa portal, allowing foreign tourists and overseas Lao to apply for a visa online.

ASEAN Thailand’s exports could be severely affected by Russia - Ukraine tensions The Thai National Shippers’ Council (TNSC) on March 1 said the country’s exports could be severely affected if the conflict in Ukraine prolongs or escalates, expressing its hope for a quick end to the war.

World ASEAN foreign ministers call for dialogue to solve Ukraine crisis Foreign ministers of the 10 ASEAN countries on February 27 issued a statement calling for dialogues among the parties concerned in the Ukraine crisis.