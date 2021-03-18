ASEAN 33rd ASEAN-Australia Forum opens The 33rd ASEAN-Australia Forum took place via videoconference on March 17, during which Deputy Secretary of the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Justin Hayhurst reiterated the nation’s commitment to increasing cooperation with the bloc.

ASEAN ASEAN-US Joint Cooperation Committee convenes 12th meeting The 12th meeting of the ASEAN-US Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) took place virtually on May 17, reviewing the implementation of projects and collaboration activities within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two sides.

World Indonesia to open three COVID-19 "green zones" in Bali Indonesian President Joko Widodo has announced the reopening of three COVID-19 "green zones" in Bali resort island for tourism amid a significant decrease in the number of daily COVID-19 cases and mass vaccination campaign in the country.

World ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community holds 16th Coordinating Conference Brunei’s Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, in coordination with the ASEAN Secretariat, hosted the 16th Coordinating Conference on the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (SOC-COM) on March 15, aiming to enhance synergy on the cross-sectoral and cross-pillar work of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC).