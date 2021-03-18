ASEAN Capital Markets Forum rolls out 5-year Action Plan
The ASEAN Capital Markets Forum (ACMF) endorsed the Action Plan for 2021-2025 during its recent 34th ACMF Chairs Meeting.
Hanoi (VNA) – The ASEAN Capital Markets Forum (ACMF) endorsed the Action Plan for 2021-2025 during its recent 34th ACMF Chairs Meeting.
According to the ACMF’s release on the meeting, the Action Plan sets out three strategic objectives namely fostering growth and recovery with sustainability; promoting and sustaining inclusiveness; and strengthening and maintaining orderliness and resilience.
The five key priorities that support the strategic objectives are driving higher levels of transparency and disclosure; continuing with regulatory harmonisation; intensifying capacity building; amplifying communication and awareness building; and strengthening cooperation and coordination.
The Action Plan builds on the ACMF Action Plan 2016 – 2020. It was developed with feedback from capital market participants and other stakeholders to ensure that the it is inclusive and relevant, particularly amid the new normal.
It will be presented to the ASEAN Finance Ministers at the ASEAN Finance Ministers Meeting to be held at the end of this March for endorsement.
The 34th ACMF Chairs Meeting hosted virtually on March 15 discussed the progress of the six short-to-medium term focus areas identified in the Roadmap for ASEAN Sustainable Capital Markets.
The ACMF is a high-level grouping of capital market regulators from all ten ASEAN jurisdictions, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam./.