ASEAN chief highlights need for closer public-private collaboration
Jakarta (VNA) - Secretary-General of ASEAN Dato Lim Jock Hoi highlighted the need for closer public-private partnership amid challenging global economic outlook, at the 14th Dialogue with the Federation of Japanese Chambers of Commerce and Industry in ASEAN (FJCCIA) on August 10.
FJCCIA representatives along with key important figures in ASEAN – Japan cooperation including Ambassador of Japan to ASEAN Akira Chiba, President of the Economic Research Institute of ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA) Professor Hidetoshi Nishimura and Chairman of Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Sasaki Nobuhiko attended the meeting.
At the dialogue, Secretary-General Dato Lim highlighted ASEAN’s strategies to attain economic resilience in the post-pandemic world by leveraging on trade openness, digital transformation, and sustainability.
He also welcomed closer engagements with Japanese businesses to increase trade and investment activities and deepen collaboration in technology transfer, digital up-skilling, and re-skilling for MSMEs and introduction of green technologies in ASEAN.
Shimada Shinichiro, Chairman of FJCCIA and the President of Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Philippines, Inc., provided his updates and recommendations on the implementation of ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework in 2022.
The annual dialogue took place in the hybrid format after two consecutive years of holding it online from 2020 to 2021. The FJCCIA represents more than 7,310 Japanese businesses and investors operating in ASEAN member states./.
