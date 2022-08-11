ASEAN ASEAN Committee in Cuba extends condolences over oil facility explosion The ASEAN Committee in Cuba (AHC) has offered condolences to the Cuban government and people over the human and assess losses caused by a massive blaze at an oil storage facility which started in Matanzas province on August 5.

ASEAN Indonesia may lose more than 36.6 billion USD due to climate change Without the right policies, climate change could cause potential economic damage of up to 544 trillion rupiah (more than 36.6 billion USD) for Indonesia in the 2020 – 2024 period, according to the country’s Ministry of National Development Planning (Bappenas).

World Thailand to import shrimps from Ecuador, India Thailand will import over 10,500 tonnes of sea shrimps this year to ease a shortage at processing plants under a decision made on August 8 at the first meeting of the shrimp board with 21 members representing the Government as well as shrimp farmers and processors.

World Indonesia, Malaysia sign MoU on defence cooperation Indonesia and Malaysia on August 9 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation in Kuala Lumpur.