ASEAN ASEAN, UK boost trade cooperation ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi and UK Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan have discussed overall economic ties between the two sides.

World Malaysia: Tour operators demand exact timeline for border reopening Malaysian tourism operators want a specific date for the country’s reopening of its border reopening, noting that further postpone would only lead to a massive loss to the industry.

ASEAN Lao gov’t acts to regulate fuel price Lao government is taking steps to rein in the rising price of fuel, easing the impact on the economy and the lives of residents, amid a volatile global market.