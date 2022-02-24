ASEAN, Chile reaffirm commitment to strengthening development partnership
At the AC-DPC Meeting held via videoconference (Photo: asean.org)Jakarta (VNA) -
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the development partnership by implementing the Practical Cooperation Areas (PCA) for ASEAN-Chile Development Partnership 2021-2025 which was adopted last year. The PCA serves as a guiding document for engagement and cooperation between ASEAN and Chile.
The February 21 meeting reviewed the implementation of the PCA and noted that in its first year of implementation, 10 out of 26 (or 38 percent) action lines are being addressed or have been addressed. Both sides agreed to explore innovative ways to implement activities.
Both sides exchanged views on the recent developments in ASEAN and Chile, and discussed several priority areas of cooperation such as trade and investment, minerals cooperation, sustainable and renewable energy, including energy efficiency, micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs), private sector engagement, sustainable forest management and investment in the forestry sector, sustainable salmon sourcing and fish meal circular economy and cooperation in capacity building in the area of digital agreement development.
The meeting was co-chaired by Satvinder Singh, Deputy Secretary-General for ASEAN Economic Community and Gustavo Ayares Ossandon, Ambassador of Chile to ASEAN. In attendance were the members of the Committee of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN, officials from the Chilean Embassy in Indonesia and the ASEAN Secretariat./.