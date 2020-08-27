World ASEAN Inter-Governmental Commission on Human Rights meets online The Special Meeting 1/2020 of the ASEAN Inter-Governmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) was held from August 25-27 in the form of a teleconference.

World US Defence Secretary protests provocative acts in East Sea US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper on August 26 warned that China’s plan to modernise military forces will embolden its provocative behaviours in the South China Sea, which is called the East Sea in Vietnam, and the East China Sea.

World Japan condemns actions that increase tensions in East Sea Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on August 27 the country strongly opposed any behaviour that would increase tensions in the East Sea.