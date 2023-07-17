Hanoi (VNA) – The 2023 China-ASEAN International Forum on Innovation and Cooperation for Sustainable Development concluded on July 16 in the tourist city of Guilin, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, southern China.



The three-day forum attracted participants from China and ASEAN member states, as well as representatives from international organisations, enterprises and research institutions.



Delegates shared view on topics such as green technology transfer, tourism cities and experience in building national innovation demonstration zones of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



In 2018, China's State Council gave approval for the cities of Shenzhen, Taiyuan and Guilin to build innovation demonstration zones to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. So far, China has set up 11 such zones to seek solutions to sustainable growth.



James George, deputy resident representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in China, said the vibrant and long-standing partnership between China and ASEAN is a testament to the power of regional collaboration, and can play a crucial role in accelerating progress toward the shared ambition of the SDGs./.