World Thailand mulls over new measures to spur spending Thailand's Ministry of Finance is preparing to roll out new measures to encourage spending in a bid to maintain the country’s economic recovery, said Pornchai Thiraveja, Director-General of the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO).

World Indonesia focuses on speeding up post-pandemic aviation recovery Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has stressed the need for post-pandemic aviation recovery efforts, during a recent dialogue on aviation in Jakarta.

ASEAN ASEAN to hold special meeting on Myanmar ASEAN foreign ministers will convene a special meeting in Indonesia on October 27 to discuss the Myanmar peace process, Cambodia's foreign ministry said on October 23.

Business Infographic AMRO forecasts vietnam’s gdp growth to be second-highest in asean+3 in 2022 In its “ASEAN+3 Regional Economic Outlook in 2022” report updated by the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) in October 2022, Vietnam’s economy was forecast to grow 7 percent in 2022, ranking it 2nd in the region after Malaysia.