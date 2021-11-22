ASEAN - CHINA Strategic Partnership
The ASEAN-China relationship has been realised through many mechanisms including the annual summit, ministerial meetings, and five-year action plans.
VNA
Source: VNA
VNA
You should also see
Infographic15 years of Vietnam's WTO membership
Since Vietnam joined the World Trade Organisation (WTO) 15 years ago, the country has made big strides on the path of international integration, confidently joining the global playground. The country's total import-export value increased by 6 times over 2006, reachng 545 billion USD in 2020.
See more
InfographicDialogue between APEC leaders and APEC Business Advisory Council
Dialogue between APEC leaders and APEC Business Advisory Council will be held via videoconference on November 11.
InfographicMajor contents of APEC CEO Summit 2021
The APEC CEO Summit, one of the world’s premier business and government events in 2021, takes place in Auckland, New Zealand, on Nov. 11-12. State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc delivered pre-record speech at the discussion session on sustainable development and climate change on Nov. 11.
InfographicPrime Minister, four ministers to appear before NA in Q&A sessions
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and four ministers will go before the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s second session for Q&A session.
InfographicStrategic partnership between Vietnam-France thrives
Vietnam and France have shared a strongly growing relationship on the foundation of long traditional ties and deep connections in history and culture. Strategic partnership between the two countries has thrived over the past years.
InfographicCOP26 gives chance to stop global warming
The 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) is believed to be the world’s last, best chance to get runaway climate change under control.