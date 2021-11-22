Politics Infographic Major contents of APEC CEO Summit 2021 The APEC CEO Summit, one of the world’s premier business and government events in 2021, takes place in Auckland, New Zealand, on Nov. 11-12. State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc delivered pre-record speech at the discussion session on sustainable development and climate change on Nov. 11.

Politics Infographic Strategic partnership between Vietnam-France thrives Vietnam and France have shared a strongly growing relationship on the foundation of long traditional ties and deep connections in history and culture. Strategic partnership between the two countries has thrived over the past years.