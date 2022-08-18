ASEAN, China to hold forum on health cooperation
The 4th China-ASEAN Forum on Health Cooperation will be held from September 14 to 16 in Nanning, the capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
As one of the high-level forums of the 19th China-ASEAN Expo, slated from September 16 to 19, the hybrid forum aims to deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields of health between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member countries in the post-COVID-19 era and strengthen health system resilience.
According to the China-ASEAN Expo Secretariat, the forum will feature a plenary session. A joint statement will be released, and several cooperation agreements will be signed.
There will be seven sub-forums on collaboration in disease prevention and control, health emergency cooperation, and maternal and child health exchange and cooperation.
Since the first forum in 2016, ASEAN countries and China have cooperated effectively in fields like infectious disaster control, traditional medicine, the health industry, human resources, and hospital management./.