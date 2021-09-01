Illustrative image (Photo: aseanbriefing.com)

Hanoi, (VNA) - The China - ASEAN Youth Hosts Camp, a major event of the third ASEAN - China TV Week, opened on August 30 in Nanning, capital of China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.



The camp is aimed at deepening media exchanges between China and member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).



Of the more than 100 anchors from countries, including China, Vietnam, Laos, Malaysia and Thailand, who applied for the event, 20 were selected.



The representatives will go to cities such as Nanning, Guilin, Beihai and Liuzhou in four groups to make short videos and hold livestreaming shows under the themes - China's rural revitalization, ethnic unity and environmental protection. Their works will be posted on major websites of China and ASEAN countries.



The organisers expected this event would be an opportunity to let young ASEAN anchors have a deeper and more comprehensive understanding of China and the region./.