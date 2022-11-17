At the 25th ASEAN-China Summit (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Within the framework of the 25th ASEAN-



China Summit, leaders of ASEAN nations and China discussed a series of measures to promote their comprehensive strategic partnership for sustainable development across all fields, actively and effectively contributing to peaceful cooperation, stability and prosperity in the region and in the world, said Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang.Hang informed a regular press conference of the ministry in Hanoi on November 17 that ASEAN and China also adopted a joint statement on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Declaration of the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), in which the two sides reaffirmed the significance and importance of this document for maintaining peace, security and stability in the East Sea.

The two sides have completed the first round and are conducting the second round of review of the single negotiating text for a draft Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), showing their desire to soon reach a practical, effective COC that is in accordance with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), thus contributing to the maintenance of peace, security and stability in the region, and creating a favourable environment for the peaceful settlement of disputes in the East Sea, the spokeswoman added./.

