ASEAN cities urged to lead innovation and digital transformation efforts

Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man on June 9 called on ASEAN cities to continue innovation, digital transformation and scientific and technological advancement.



The top legislator made the call while receiving a delegation of leaders from ASEAN cities who are in Hanoi to attend the ASEAN City Leaders Conference, held within the framework of the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) 2026.



At the meeting, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Vu Dai Thang briefed the NA Chairman on the outcomes of the conference, which was held in Hanoi on June 8.



Representing the host city, Thang highlighted the significance of the event as the first dedicated platform within the ASEAN Future Forum for municipal authorities to discuss regional urban cooperation and development. He described the conference as an important milestone in bringing perspectives and priorities of cities more directly into ASEAN’s agenda.



According to the Hanoi leader, discussions focused on digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI) and sustainable development - issues that are increasingly central to urban development across Southeast Asia. Delegates shared a common understanding that cities are not only engines of economic growth but also key actors in fostering innovation, addressing climate change, strengthening resilience and improving citizens’ quality of life.



NA Chairman Man praised the initiative to convene the ASEAN City Leaders Conference, describing it as a significant step in recognising the increasingly important role of cities in building the ASEAN community.



He noted that the conference reflected a growing awareness that cities are not merely implementers of national policies but are also important stakeholders that contribute directly to advancing ASEAN integration and realising the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.



National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the meeting with a delegation of leaders from ASEAN cities on June 9. (Photo: VNA)

Reaffirming that ASEAN remains a top priority in Vietnam’s foreign policy, the top legislator said the Vietnamese NA consistently works alongside the Government to improve the legal framework, facilitate international integration and support the implementation of regional commitments.



Within the framework of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), the Vietnamese NA has actively cooperated with fellow legislatures to strengthen regional connectivity and promote development policies that serve the interests of ASEAN and its citizens, he said.



The lawmaker also encouraged greater efforts to promote green growth, energy transition and sustainable urban development.



Importantly, he stressed that people must remain at the centre of all development policies, ensuring that every citizen benefits from ASEAN community-building efforts and that no one is left behind.



The NA Chairman also expressed his confidence that the outcomes of the conference will be translated into practical cooperation programmes, contributing to the goal of building a resilient, innovative, sustainable and people-centred ASEAN Community.



Representatives from several ASEAN localities, including leaders from Luang Prabang province of Laos, Myanmar’s Mandalay Region and Cambodia’s Siem Reap province, highly valued the conference as an important platform for cities to exchange experiences, share effective development models and strengthen cooperation.



They also praised the quality and practical relevance of the discussions and reaffirmed their commitments to enhancing connectivity among ASEAN cities and contributing to the implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045./.