Culture - Sports

ASEAN city leaders explore Hanoi’s heritage sites

At the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, delegates visited the Doan Mon Gate and learnt about the formation and development of the ancient capital through different historical periods at display spaces. They also explored the Kinh Thien Palace’s Dragon Steps (large stone steps with dragon carvings), regarded as the political and ceremonial centre of the imperial citadel during successive Vietnamese dynasties.

Delegates attending the ASEAN City Leaders Conference 2026 visit the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long on June 9. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates attending the ASEAN City Leaders Conference 2026 visit the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long on June 9. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Delegates attending the ASEAN City Leaders Conference 2026 on June 9 joined a cultural and fact-finding tour of two of Hanoi’s most prominent heritage sites – the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long and the Temple of Literature – as part of the conference programme.

The tour was organised by the Hanoi Department of Tourism in coordination with relevant agencies to introduce international delegates to the capital city’s rich cultural and historical heritage.

At the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, delegates visited the Doan Mon Gate and learnt about the formation and development of the ancient capital through different historical periods at display spaces. They also explored the Kinh Thien Palace’s Dragon Steps (large stone steps with dragon carvings), regarded as the political and ceremonial centre of the imperial citadel during successive Vietnamese dynasties.

The delegation further visited House and Bunker D67, a historical site associated with major strategic decisions made during Vietnam’s struggle for national liberation and reunification. The programme also featured a traditional water puppetry performance, offering guests an opportunity to experience one of Vietnam’s most distinctive folk art forms.

At the Temple of Literature – Quoc Tu Giam Special National Relic Site, delegates toured key cultural landmarks, including the Nhap Dao Area, Khue Van Cac (Pavilion of the Constellation of Literature) – a symbol of Hanoi – and the Doctors’ Stelae Garden which preserves 82 stone stelae honouring successful royal examination laureates and has been recognised by UNESCO as part of the Memory of the World Programme for Asia and the Pacific.

Visitors also learned about Quoc Tu Giam, Vietnam’s first university built in the 11th century during the Ly Dynasty (1010 – 1225), through exhibitions and tours of the Thai Hoc Area and the “Scholar” exhibition space, gaining deeper insights into the country’s long-standing traditions of learning, respect for teachers and rich cultural heritage.

The ASEAN City Leaders Conference 2026, held in Hanoi from June 7–10, brings together city leaders, experts and international research organisations to exchange experiences, share initiatives and promote cooperation toward building smart, sustainable and resilient cities in line with the ASEAN Community Vision 2045./.

VNA
#ASEAN City Leaders Conference 2026 #Imperial Citadel of Thang Long #Temple of Literature #Văn hóa soi đường
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