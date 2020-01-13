ASEAN Japan highlights ASEAN’s centrality in Indo-Pacific region Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on January 10 stressed ASEAN’s central role and described this as an essential driver of development in the whole Indo-Pacific region.

ASEAN Meeting discusses ASEAN’s economic priorities for 2020 The 10th Meeting of the Committee of the Whole for the ASEAN Economic Community (CoW 10) was held in Hanoi on January 11 by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Politics Vietnam chairs first meeting of ASEAN Committee in New York The first meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Committee was held in New York on January 10, focusing discussion on activities and priorities of ASEAN member states this year.

Society Seminar seeks to promote ASEAN trade, investment A seminar, focusing on promoting internal trade and investment for a cohesive and responsive ASEAN, was held in Hanoi on January 10.