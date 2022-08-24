Delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)

Canberra (VNA) – The ASEAN Committee in Canberra held a ceremony on August 24 to celebrate the 55th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Speaking at the event, Cambodian Ambassador and the ACC’s Alternate Chair Chan Rotana said over the past 55 years, ASEAN has affirmed its position and played an increasingly important role in the international arena. The ASEAN Community is now the fifth largest in the world, while Southeast Asia is a region of peace and stability with vibrant economies.

Amid unprecedented challenges such as COVID-19, geopolitical and economic uncertainties, ASEAN is determined to maintain solidarity, strive to recover quickly and consolidate sustainability and inclusiveness while continuing to build a vision for the future, he said.

Secretary of the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Jan Adams, for her part, said as the first dialogue partner of ASEAN, Australia highly values the bloc’s strategic role and centrality in Indo-Pacific and the international arena.

Given Australia and ASEAN recently established a comprehensive strategic partnership, she suggested both sides work closely together and make the best use of bilateral and multilateral trade agreements to overcome challenges.

Australia will continue making maximum contributions to ASEAN’s efforts for the sake of peace, stability and common prosperity in the region, she said.

Guests at the event also had a chance to enjoy ASEAN’s cultural diversity at handicraft stalls./.