World Philippines's GDP grows 7.4% in Q2 The Philippine economy expanded by 7.4% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2022 as the country eased the COVID-19 mobility restrictions allowing more social and economic activities to thrive, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

ASEAN Malaysia’s inflation may hit double digits: Finance Minister Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz has said Malaysia's inflation may reach around 11% if the government does not implement subsidies for essential items like fuel.