ASEAN Committee in Cuba extends condolences over oil facility explosion
The ASEAN Committee in Cuba (AHC) has offered condolences to the Cuban government and people over the human and assess losses caused by a massive blaze at an oil storage facility which started in Matanzas province on August 5.
At the scene of the blaze on August 9 (Photo: VNA)Havana (VNA) –
In a message sent to Cuba’s official state news agency Prensa Latina, Indonesian Ambassador Nana Yuliana, also the rotating chair of the AHC, extended ASEAN’s deepest condolences to the bereaved families, expressing her hope that the Cuban government can quickly recover from such a tragic incident.
The largest industrial disaster in the Cuban history so far has left one person dead, 14 missing and 128 injured, including seven in critical condition. The assessment of economic damage has only just begun.
Vietnam, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Cambodia and Myanmar are ASEAN member countries having diplomatic missions in Cuba.
Cuba signed the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) with the bloc on November 10, 2020, becoming the first Caribbean country to join this agreement./.