World Malaysia witnesses strong economic recovery Malaysia’s economic recovery remains in sight with a better trend as signalled by Malaysia's macroeconomic performance in April 2022 amid global uncertainty, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

World Indonesia cancels giant coal-fired power project Indonesia's state-owned electricity company PLN has axed a project to develop a coal-fired power plant as the country chases its long-delayed commitments to cut carbon dioxide emissions.

World Thailand expects to serve over 9 million int’l tourists this year Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is optimistic after hearing the country is expected to welcome over 9 million inbound international visitors and generate 1.27 trillion baht (35.6 billion USD) by the end of this year, according to Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

World Italian media spotlight Vietnam’s economic ties with Europe, human rights achievements Some media agencies in Italy highlighted Vietnam’s economic links with Europe and achievements in ensuring human rights when covering a recent tour of some European countries by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.