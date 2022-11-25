Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Federation of ASEAN Economic Associations (FAEA) is holding its 45th Conference themed "Economic recovery and growth in ASEAN countries after the Covid-19 pandemic and in the context of great fluctuations in the international economy" in Hanoi from November 25-26.



Participants from member countries were deeply aware of the need to coordinate actions, from solutions of each country to regional and international solutions; from socio-economic and environment cooperation to handling regional hotspots and global geopolitical conflicts, contradictions and competitions.



Politburo member, Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang said like other Southeast Asian economies, Vietnam is in the face of great risks and challenges.



Since early this year, its economy has been suffering headwinds, with priorities continuously adjusted, from post-pandemic recovery to inflation control from mid-year, then stabilisation of exchange rates and now ensuring the liquidity of banking system.



He hoped that the event could lay out sound initiatives for policymakers and researchers in the region./.