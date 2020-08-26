ASEAN ASEAN, RoK hold 24th dialogue The 24th dialogue between ASEAN and the Republic of Korea (RoK) was held via video conference on August 26.

World Singapore aims to preserve jobs amid COVID-19 crisis The need to sustain jobs will remain a top priority for Singapore over the next few years, Singaporean President Halimah Yacob said at the opening of the 14th Parliament on August 24.

Politics Vietnam assumes rotary chair of ASEAN Committee in Czech Republic Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Thai Xuan Dung received the rotary chair of the ASEAN Committee in Prague (ACP) from Indonesian Ambassador Kenssy D. Ekaningsih at a ceremony on August 25.