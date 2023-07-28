At the signing ceremony (Photo: giaoducthoidai.vn)

Da Nang (VNA) – The Vietnam-Korea University of Information and Communication Technology (VKU) and the University of Da Nang (UD) held the ASEAN Consortium for Innovation and Research (ACIR) forum in the central city of Da Nang on July 28.



The event aimed to promote innovation and scientific research within the framework of the 12th National Conference on Information Technology and its Applications (CITA 2023).



Its discussions focused on creating a platform for sustainable and effective networking and development of the leadership and scholars' community of Southeast Asian universities, conducting research on innovative activities, proposing and carrying out joint international projects and fostering educational collaboration.



At the event, a signing ceremony for the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) among the first 7 member units of ACIR was also held.



On the occasion, the VKU and the UD signed a MoU on bilateral cooperation with King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi of Thailand to launch training programmes and student exchanges./.