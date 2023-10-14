World Small cities can help promote Thailand's growth Cities in Thailand outside Bangkok can accelerate the country's growth but will need to find ways to access private capital to improve urban infrastructure, according to a study by the World Bank (WB).

World Malaysian PM proposes bold reforms in draft budget for 2024 Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on October 13 submitted to the country’s parliament a draft budget for 2024 which includes bolder reforms for the economy with new tax measures.

ASEAN Thailand, Malaysia strengthen relations Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Thailand Srettha Thavisin has held talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to seek ways to enhance bilateral ties.

ASEAN Indonesia issues new policy to attract international students The Indonesian General Department of Immigration announced that the government has approved new regulations on granting education visas which aims to create favourable conditions for foreigners who want to study in this Southeast Asian country.