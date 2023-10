Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN (Photo: VNA)

- Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang , Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has reaffirmed ASEAN's support to efforts of the international community for a world without nuclear weapons.The complete elimination of nuclear weapons is the only solution to guarantee against their use and threat of use, Ambassador Giang, on behalf of ASEAN , said at a thematic debate on nuclear weapons of the UN General Assembly’s First Committee (Disarmament and International Security) on October 13.ASEAN upholds the importance of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in the global mechanism on disarmament, non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. It calls on nuclear-weapon countries to fulfil their disarmament obligations and commitments with specific roadmaps and actions, and highlights the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) as a historic agreement that contributes to this objective. Until nuclear weapons are completely eliminated, countries need to continue signing and ratifying the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) so that it soon comes into effect.Ambassador Giang said ASEAN is committed to maintaining Southeast Asia free of nuclear weapons , while emphasising the bloc’s commitment to the work of the First Committee to completely eliminate nuclear weapons for peace, security and sustainable development./.