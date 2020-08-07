Looking back on the history of ASEAN since its foundation in 1967, Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Ibnu Hadi recalls the bloc’s constant development in all spheres, including socio-politics, economics and trading, contributing to peace and stability in the region and the world.



Commenting on Vietnam’s performance as the bloc’s rotating chair during the first half of this year, the Ambassador says despite upheavals on the world scale due to COVID-19 since March, most ASEAN’s processes have been conducted on time under Vietnam’s leadership.



He also voices opportunities and challenges facing ASEAN after 2025. Among which, one of the main challenges is maintaining regional peace and stability, according to the Ambassador./.

VNA