ASEAN Vietnam chairs meeting of ASEAN-IPR Governing Council The 18th meeting of the Governing Council of the ASEAN Institute for Peace and Reconciliation (ASEAN IPR) took place in Jakarta, Indonesia, on January 21, the first during Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020.

World Indonesian scholar hails outcomes of AMM Retreat Head of the ASEAN Studies Program at the Indonesia’s Habibie Centre Ahmad Ibrahim Almutaqqi said on January 20 that the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) Retreat held in the central city of Nha Trang from January 16-17 yielded impressive results, laying solid foundation for ASEAN Year 2020.

World Bright growth outlook forecast for ASEAN+3 in 2020 The ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) paints a positive economic outlook for the ASEAN region, China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea (RoK), projecting their growth to hit 4.9 percent in 2020.

World Press Statement by Chairman of ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat was held in Nha Trang city in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa on January 16-17 under the chair of Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh.