ASEAN countries pledge to upgrade regional transport amidst pandemic
ASEAN Member States have committed to improving transport in the region in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to seriously affect this sector.
Moc Bai Border Gate at Vietnam-Cambodia border (Photo: Backpacker Le)Phnom Penh (VNA) – ASEAN Member States have committed to improving transport in the region in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to seriously affect this sector.
The joint commitment was made at the 40th ASEAN Transport Facilitation Meeting held via videoconference on March 23-24 by Cambodia.
Kong Sophal, deputy head of the Cambodian General Department of Land Transport who chaired the meeting, told The Phnom Penh Post on March 25 that the meeting focused on four ASEAN Framework Agreements related to regional transport restoration.
These agreements began to be implemented step by step. But due to the problem of the pandemic, the agreements have faltered a lot, he said, adding that the delegation had discussed ways of continuing the transfer of goods at borders and how to facilitate transportation.
At the meeting, representatives of ASEAN countries agreed on two documents – the post-COVID-19 recovery programme and the preparation of a special route for traders who are obliged to leave and enter countries.
The meeting also discussed problems relating to customs, insurance, transport surveillance systems and legal framework development in support for all modes of transport./.