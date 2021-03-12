ASEAN, Cuba evaluate cooperation potential
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Cuba on March 11 held a virtual conference to evaluate cooperation potential between the two sides.
Illustrative photo (Source: thcasean.org)
At the event, they agreed to promote information and experience sharing in the fields of health care, bio-technology, and pharmaceuticals under the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) which Cuba joined on November 10, 2020.
Cuban Ambassador to Indonesia Tania Velazquez Lopez laid stress on the signing of the TAC, adding Cuba became the fifth Latin American nation to engage in this treaty which is a vivid illustration for the recognition of the historic relations between the ASEAN member states and Cuba.
Highlighting Cuba’s scientific research achievements as well as recent efforts to develop COVID-19 vaccines, Tania introduced five potential vaccines that Cuba is studying, and their initial testing results.
Meanwhile, Director of the Health Division under the ASEAN Secretariat’s Human Development Directorate Ferdinal Fernando mentioned medical cooperation between the ASEAN member states and foreign partners./.