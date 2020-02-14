At the event (Photo: baoquocte)

Kiev (VNA) – The embassies of Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia in Ukraine on February 13 held a programme to introduce ASEAN culture and cuisine, as part of the popularisation efforts in Vietnam’s ASEAN Chair Year 2020 in the country.



The event attracted spouse of the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Inna Prystaiko, female ambassadors, spouses of foreign ambassadors and heads of 29 diplomatic representative agencies in Kiev.



They were treated to traditional food of the three countries, including yee sang of Malaysia, spring and summer rolls of Vietnam as well as Indonesia’s traditional dances.



Participants also had a chance to join a lucky draw and receive gifts imbued with identity of the three nations./.

VNA