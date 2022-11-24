At the opening ceremony of the event. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Quang Nam (VNA) - The 57th meeting of the ASEAN Committee on Culture and Information (ASEAN-COCI 57) opened on November 24 in the central province of Quang Nam, under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Ministry of Information and Communications of Vietnam.



Themed "Digital Transformation: Access for All", the three-day meeting brought together delegations in charge of culture and information of ASEAN member states, the ASEAN Secretariat, and the International Federation of Arts Councils and Cultural Agencies (IFACCA).



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vietnamese Vice Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong stressed that based on the theme of the conference proposed by Vietnam, discussions at the meeting will focus outlining directions and measures to link digital transformation in ASEAN cultural and information cooperation.



The meeting will also consider and approve ASEAN cooperation projects to be implemented in 2023 in the field of culture and information presented by the ASEAN Subcommittee on Culture and Information. The projects will focus on seminars, training, production and dissemination of publications in the field of culture - information, conservation and promotion of cultural heritage, digitisation as well as support for businesses in accelerating digital transformation in the cultural and information field, and the combat against fake news.

Within the framework of the event, art shows and performances of bronze musical instruments of ASEAN countries will be organised along with an ASEAN forum on green cultural enterprises and recovery of cultural and art activities in Southeast Asia in the post-COVID-19 period, and an ASEAN seminar on traditional cuisine and product promotion in the market.



The meeting is part of Vietnam's responsibilities as a member of ASEAN in the specialised cooperation mechanism, and a step to execute the plan to build and materialise the goals of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) until 2025 and the Government’s Action Plan on the dissemination of ASEAN with a vision to 2030.



It is also expected to help promote the culture and tourism potential of Vietnam and enhance friendship and mutual understanding within the ASEAN community./.