President of the Chamber of Deputies Marcela Guerra Castillo (left) and Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Hoanh Nam visit Vietnam's booth at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Mexico City (VNA) – Typical and diversified culture of ASEAN countries is being promoted at the ongoing ASEAN Week at the headquarters of Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies in Mexico city from April 15-19.



The event is part of foreign affairs activities by the ASEAN Committee in Mexico City (ACMC), aiming to enhance understanding and tighten solidarity and friendship between ASEAN member states and Mexico in general and the Mexican legislature in particular.



Speaking at the event, President of the Chamber of Deputies Marcela Guerra Castillo highly appreciated ACMC's efforts in coordinating to organise the event and considered it a testament to the increasingly close relations between Mexico and ASEAN.



According to her, Mexico and ASEAN countries share many similarities, not only in socio-economic development policies, and the maintenance of a peaceful and stable environment in the region, but also in their cultural and historical diversity.



Speaking highly of ASEAN's role in the international arena, she said that ASEAN is a regional organisation and plays a core role in promoting cooperation between regions in the world, including Latin America.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Hoanh Nam, who is the rotating Chairman of the ACMC, affirmed that ASEAN always treasures its relations with Mexico, while highlighting the development of bilateral relations between ASEAN member states and Mexico in recent years in various fields, especially in investment, trade, and tourism activities.



He expressed his hope that in the coming time, ASEAN and Mexico, through each country's friendship parliamentary group, will continue to promote parliamentary cooperation, thereby contributing to improving ties between ASEAN and Mexico./.