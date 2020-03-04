Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh joined hundreds of delegates from defence and security institutions and centres in ASEAN member countries at the event.

The Deputy Minister suggested NADI propose initiatives to promote the collaboration in the areas to which the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting is looking towards.

NADI should carry forward its pioneer role in analysing, assessing and forecasting risks to defence and security, put forth response solutions, and provide consultancy regarding defence and security partnership for each country and the grouping at large, he said.

As the Chair of ASEAN Chair in 2020, Vietnam has selected the theme of “Defence cooperation for a cohesive and resilient ASEAN” for the year.-VNA

VNA