ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting convenes
Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoang Xuan Chien (L), head of the Vietnamese delegation, at the meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The two-day ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting (ADSOM) opened virtually on March 24 under the chair of the Permanent Secretary of the Brunei Ministry of Defence, Brigadier General (retired) Dato Seri Pahlawan Shahril Anwar Bin Haji Ma’awiah.
In his opening speech, the Bruneian official said amid COVID-19 challenges, it is important to step up regional defence cooperation for peace and safety in ASEAN.
Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for ASEAN Political Security Community Robert Matheus Michael Tene spoke highly of Vietnam’s chairmanship last year for leading the bloc through a year full of challenges.
He called on member states to increase defence collaboration in contribution to regional peace and security regionally and globally.
At the meeting, participants heard updates on ASEAN cooperation over the past time and a report from Brunei – the current Chair of ASEAN – on outcomes of the recent ADSOM’s Working Group (ADSOM WG) meeting and 18th ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces' Meeting (ACDFM-18).
The ADSOM reviewed documents which had been discussed and submitted by the ADSOM WG, including those on new conceptions and discussions in the ASEAN Defence Minister's Meeting (ADMM), and draft joint statements of the 15th ADMM and the 8th ADMM Plus.
It also considered recommendations of ASEAN’s partner nations, including the schedule for ASEAN Plus One’s informal meetings of defence ministers and the ASEAN – Russia joint naval maneuver.
A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoang Xuan Chien attended the meeting./.