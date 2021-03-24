ASEAN Laos’ ninth National Assembly holds first session The first session of the ninth National Assembly (NA) of Laos opened on March 22 at the new NA Building, which was a gift from the Vietnamese Party, State and people to Laos.

World Singaporean Foreign Minister visits three Southeast Asian nations Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will be making an official visit to Brunei, Malaysia and Indonesia from March 22, said the Singaporean Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

ASEAN Argentina, ASEAN boost cooperation Argentine Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship Felipe Sola has recently had a working session with the ambassadors of ASEAN member states to the country, namely Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia, to discuss cooperation with the bloc.

ASEAN ACDFM-18: Cambodia underscores regional cooperation to cope with threats Cambodia commits to enhancing cooperation within ASEAN and with ASEAN's dialogue partners to address security and humanitarian threats, including responding to disaster relief and transnational crime, Cambodian news agency AKP reported, quoting a Cambodian official as saying at the 18th ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces' Meeting (ACDFM-18).