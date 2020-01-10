Society Seminar seeks to promote ASEAN trade, investment A seminar, focusing on promoting internal trade and investment for a cohesive and responsive ASEAN, was held in Hanoi on January 10.

ASEAN Poster contest on Vietnam’s 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship launched The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism launched on January 10 a propaganda poster contest on Vietnam’s 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship.

ASEAN FTA to facilitate ASEAN – Hong Kong goods flow The Vietnamese Government has issued a decree on Vietnam’s special preferential import tariffs for the implementation of the ASEAN-Hong Kong (China) Free Trade Agreement (AHKFTA) in the 2019-2020.

Business High-level symposium talks intra-ASEAN trade Delegates at a high-level symposium in Hanoi on January 10 shared their views on the significance of enhancing intra-ASEAN trade and investment for a cohesive and responsive grouping.