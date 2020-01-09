World Indonesia, UAE firm build floating solar plant in West Java Indonesia’s state electricity company PLN’s unit Pembangkitan Jawa Bali (PJB) will begin construction of the Cirata floating solar power plant at a cost of 129 million USD in West Java next year.

World Thailand awaits Indian tourist surge on US-Iran tension Thailand expects a windfall from the Indian tourist market if travellers stay away from the Middle East and turn eastward instead. Executive Director of the ASEAN, South Asia, and South Pacific Markets under the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said the ongoing Iran-US conflict could affect Indian travellers' confidence, resulting in their shunning of Dubai for Thailand to avoid the Middle East.

World Indonesia’s territorial sovereignty non-negotiable: FM Retno Marsudi Indonesia’s territory and sovereignty cannot be bargained for by anyone at any given time, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on January 8.