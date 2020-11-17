Politics Report on promoting legal status of ASEAN women and children launched The Ministry of Labours, Invalids and Social Affairs, ASEAN Secretariat and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees organised a ceremony on November 17 in Hanoi to launch the Regional Report "Promote Sustainable Integration of ASEAN Community through ensuring the legal status of ASEAN women and children.

ASEAN 37th ASEAN Summit concludes on a high note: Thai Ambassador The 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings concluded on a high note, showing the wider region and the world that the COVID-19 pandemic could neither derail ASEAN’s commitments nor delay its plans, affirmed Ambassador/Permanent Representative of Thailand to ASEAN Phasporn Sangasubana.

Politics Vietnam outstanding as ASEAN Chair: Officials Members of ASEAN, international political observers, and media outlets all view Vietnam as having fulfilled its role as the ASEAN Chair in 2020 superbly, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Vu Quang Minh has said.

ASEAN Infographic Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement Ministers from 15 countries spanning the Asia-Pacific region on November 15 signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement after eight years of talks. The agreement is expected to create the world’s largest free trade area and numerous new supply chains, and make significant contributions to regional economic recovery post COVID-19.