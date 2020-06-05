ASEAN Philippines sees record high in unemployment rate Unemployment in the Philippines soared to 17.7 percent in April, equivalent to around 7.3 million jobless Filipinos amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) announced on June 5.

ASEAN China calls for ASEAN+3 collaboration in epidemic control, economic development ASEAN member nations, China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea (ASEAN Plus Three) should strengthen cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and promoting economic development, Chinese Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan was quoted by Xinhua as saying on June 4.

World ASEAN Economic Ministers agree not to create more technical barriers Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh informed the press on the outcomes of two special virtual meetings of ASEAN on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic that Vietnam hosted on June 4, as Chair of the ASEAN in 2020.

World Indonesia’s real estate revenue down 70 percent Secretary General of the Association of Housing Development of Indonesia (Peurmahan) Daniel Djumali has announced that revenue in the country’s real estate market this year has slumped by 70 percent year-on-year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.