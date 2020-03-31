Politics Top legislator calls on AIPA member states to jointly protect ASEAN against COVID-19 National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, who is also the Chair of the 41st General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41), on March 30 sent a letter to heads of the organisation's members, calling for their engagement in the fight against COVID-19.

ASEAN Ministry announces posters for ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 Sixteen posters for Vietnam's ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 were selected as the best at a contest held by Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism recently.

ASEAN ASEAN, EU step up cooperation in fighting COVID-19 pandemic Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh, in his capacity as ASEAN 2020 Chair, has affirmed that Vietnam will continue working closely with ASEAN member states, partners, the World Health Organisation and the international community in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

World Indonesia to convert athlete village into COVID-19 emergency hospital Indonesia’s Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing is planning to turn Wisma Atlet Kemayoran, a former athlete village in Central Jakarta, into an emergency hospital to treat people infected with COVID-19, according to an official.