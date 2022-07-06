ASEAN Laos promotes construction of Laos - Vietnam railway’s section The Lao government has “green-lighted” a feasibility study on a railway route connecting the Vientiane capital with Thakhek in central Khammouane province, part of the Laos-Vietnam Railway Project (LVRP).

ASEAN RoK attaches importance to relations with ASEAN The Republic of Korea (RoK) affirmed the importance it attaches to relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) during the 26th ASEAN-RoK dialogue in Seoul on July 1.

ASEAN ASEAN pharmaceutical regulatory policy adopted ASEAN health ministers and economic ministers have adopted the ASEAN Pharmaceutical Regulatory Policy (APRP)

ASEAN Thailand kickstarts tourism campaign through “BL Dramas” Using the popularity of homegrown "boys’ love" (BL) productions as an attraction, Thailand has launched a campaign to attract international tourists, particularly Japanese tourists.