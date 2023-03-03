At the event. (Photo: asean .org)

Jakarta (VNA) – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have held a seminar on digital transformation to share experience and best practices on digitalisation in the two regional blocs.



More than 100 participants from ASEAN and EAEU member states joined the event, which is part of the activities set out in the Programme of Cooperation to implement the memorandum of understanding between ASEAN and the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) for 2020-2025 period.



In his welcome remarks, Satvinder Singh, Deputy Secretary-General for ASEAN Economic Community affirmed that ASEAN is committed to accelerating the ongoing digital transformation agenda under the Bandar Seri Begawan Roadmap.



He also highlighted ASEAN’s efforts to boost regional trade through digital technologies and innovation, promote digital inclusion and strengthen ASEAN’s sustainability objectives by expanding the use of technologies to facilitate climate solutions.



Participants at the event discussed EAEU’s digital agenda and its key digital projects, ASEAN digital economy priorities and initiatives, and cybersecurity cooperation and data governance policies in ASEAN and some ASEAN member states.



A follow-up seminar to discuss digital transformation in economic sectors and the development of digital infrastructure in ASEAN and EAEU is scheduled to be held in person by the end of this year./.