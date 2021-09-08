Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh at the event (Photo: congthuong.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – ASEAN economic ministers adopted the Roadmap of Bandar Seri Bagawan on digital transformation in the bloc to speed up regional economic recovery and digital economic integration at their 53rd meeting via videoconference on September 8.



A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh attended the event.



The delegation offered opinions on the plan reviewing the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement, the handling of non-tariff barriers in member states and trade facilitation measures to step up internal trade.



They also suggested orientations for economic cooperation between ASEAN and outside partners in the coming time to bring practical benefits to Vietnamese and ASEAN enterprises, contributing to economic recovery post-pandemic.



Participants at the event discussed ASEAN’s long-term plans and action programmes towards achieving sustainable economic development in the region.



After the meeting closes on September 9, a series of consultations between ASEAN economic ministers and dialogue partners will take place from September 13-15./.