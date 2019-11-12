ASEAN emphasizes women’s role in maintaining peace
Women’s important role in interfaith dialogues and in maintaining regional peace and security was highlighted by ASEAN Secretary General Dato Lim Jock Hoi at the ASEAN Women Interfaith Dialogue in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Participants at the event (Source: https://www.gatra.com/)
Jakarta (VNA) – Women’s important role in interfaith dialogues and in maintaining regional peace and security was highlighted by ASEAN Secretary General Dato Lim Jock Hoi at the ASEAN Women Interfaith Dialogue in Jakarta, Indonesia.
The two-day event, which opened on November 12, is being held by the ASEAN Institute for Peace and Reconciliation in coordination with Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry, the Australian Agency for International Development (AusAID) and the Asia Foundation.
According to the ASEAN Secretary General, women play an indispensable role in peace maintenance and post-conflict recovery. Women’s organisations, especially those have strong grassroots networks, help detect early warning signs of possible conflicts as well as prevent conflicts from escalating.
He recalled that ASEAN adopted a joint statement on promoting women, peace and security in ASEAN in 2017, and launched The ASEAN Women for Peace Registry (AWPR) in 2018.
The ASEAN Women Interfaith Dialogue gathers female experts and scholars from the 10 ASEAN member countries and Australia. They will engage in seven discussions on the goal of women empowerment, enhancing women’s participation and integration, women’s role in community initiatives for a harmonious society, and the role of regional networks’ in promoting the culture of peace./.