World ASEAN, China seek to push socio-cultural, economic ties Measures to further enhance socio-cultural and economic cooperation between ASEAN and China were the main focus of the 12th China-ASEAN Conference on People to People Friendship Organisations (CACPPFO) held in Bandung city, Indonesia, on November 12.

ASEAN RoK President highly values ASEAN’s role in New Southern Policy President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Moon Jae-in on November 12 emphasised the significance of two upcoming summits with Southeast Asian nations for his New Southern Policy.

World India, ASEAN look to boost economic links The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) of India is hosting the first India-ASEAN Business Summit in New Delhi from November 11-12 as part of efforts to enhance cooperation between the country and the Southeast Asian bloc.

ASEAN ASEAN senior transport officials meet in Hanoi The 48th ASEAN Senior Transport Officials (STOM 48) Meeting and Associated Dialogue Partner Meetings kicked off in Hanoi on November 11.