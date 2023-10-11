World Indonesia calls on Brazil to invest in cattle breeding Indonesia on October 9 urged Brazil to invest in its cattle breeding as it tries to bring down beef prices and strengthen food security.

World Thailand successfully launches earth observation satellite into orbit Thailand on October 9 announced that it had successfully launched the second earth observation satellite, THEOS-2, into orbit from the French Guiana Space Centre.

ASEAN ASEAN Secretariat, Indonesia, Brazil boost collaboration ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn on October 9 joined Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi and Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira in the trilateral meeting involving ASEAN Chair Indonesia, Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN Brazil, and the ASEAN Secretariat.

World Indonesia strives to curb increasing rice prices Indonesian President Joko Widodo has said that the Government is increasing the rice supply in the domestic market to curb consumer prices affected by the rise in unhusked rice prices.