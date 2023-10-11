ASEAN enhances cooperation with Japan, China in natural disaster management
Delegates in a group photo. (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) – The 6th bilateral meetings between the ASEAN Committee on Disaster Management (ACDM) and Japan and China were held in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh, on October 11.
The 6th Meeting of the ACDM Plus Japan was co-chaired by Pham Duc Luan, ACDM Chairman and General Director of the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority, and Murakami Takeo, Director for International Cooperation at the Disaster Management Bureau of the Cabinet Office of Japan.
Speaking highly of Japan’s support for ACDM activities as well as the promotion of collaboration between public and private entities of ASEAN and Japan in natural disaster management, Luan stressed that the annual meeting of the ACDM Plus Japan is a valuable opportunity for both sides to evaluate the ACDM Plus Japan work plan, while reaffirming cooperation commitment between ASEAN and Japan in natural disaster management.
An array of issues was on the table at the meeting, including the ASEAN – Japan work plan on natural disaster management during 2021-2025, enhanced capacity to consolidate natural disaster database and manage information, and support for the ASEAN – Emergency Response and Assessment Team (ASEAN – ERAT) project. The Memoranda of Intent between the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre) was also discussed, as was the Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre, and the AHA Centre and Japan International Cooperation Agency.
They also worked on content in preparation for the third ASEAN – Japan Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Management, which is scheduled for October 12.
Meanwhile, the 6th Meeting of the ACDM Plus China was co-chaired by Luan and Yin Mingyu, Deputy Director of the Department of International Cooperation and Rescue under China’s Ministry of Emergency Management.
At the event, Luan said he recognised contributions of competent sides in carrying out the ASEAN – China work plan in 2023, describing it as a backbone for the ASEAN – China partnership in natural disaster mitigation.
He suggested both sides exert more effort to promote the work plan.
The ACDM Plus China mechanism, which was set up in 2020, has oriented and bolstered the bilateral cooperation in natural disaster management, making contributions to building a region resilient to global threats such as climate change in a more comprehensive and effective fashion.
Participants at the meeting discussed important issues in the ASEAN – China cooperation, comprising an update on the implementation of the ASEAN – China work plan on natural disaster management, a draft Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of the ASEAN – China Centre for Emergency Management Cooperation, and an agreement on ASEAN – China natural disaster management project./.